‘My heart is here…’ – Jurgen Klopp says the words every Liverpool fan will love to hear

Jurgen Klopp has publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to Liverpool amid recent rumours linking him with the vacant Germany head coach position.

As soon as Hansi Flick was sacked by the DFB earlier this month, it was reported that the Reds manager was among the German federation’s preferred candidates to fill the void (90min).

However, his agent Marc Kosicke insisted that the 56-year-old had no intention of leaving Anfield, and now the man himself has confirmed as such.

Speaking to in his homeland about the Germany rumours, Klopp said: “We’re building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer can we go on. I have a loyalty to Liverpool.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister involved in playful exchange at Liverpool training

READ MORE: ‘It was special…’ – Champions League prodigy wowed by Liverpool player he faced in the summer

Once Christian Falk reported earlier this week that the DFB were close to appointing Julian Nagelsmann as Flick’s successor, that more or less put to bed any lingering fears among Liverpool fans of Klopp taking charge of his country.

Nonetheless, the ultimate reassurance has now come straight from the horse’s mouth, with the 56-year-old openly declaring his ongoing commitment to his current post, which he’s held for almost eight years and counting.

He was at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund for seven years each before that, leaving both roles on his own terms, so he’s very much a coach who remains committed to doing a job for the long-term rather than readily bouncing from one opening to another.

If Klopp had jumped at the Germany gig once Flick was sacked, it would’ve been horribly disruptive to Liverpool, who would’ve been forced to replace one of their greatest ever managers in mid-season.

Mercifully, the Kop can continue to express through song their delight that Jurgen is a red for another while yet!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!