(Video) Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a laugh over one question at Liverpool press conference

Jurgen Klopp enjoyed one reporter’s question during this evening’s press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Europa League group stage fixture against LASK on Thursday.

The Reds boss fielded questions in both English and German, giving his answers in the same language as that in which he was asked.

One European journalist put a query to the 56-year-old in his native tongue, and it was one which elicited a friendly laugh from the LFC manager.

The translator present then interpreted the exchange for the English speakers in attendance, confirming that Klopp was asked: “I’m a big LFC supporter and I would like to ask you if you could sign a shirt after the press conference,” with the Liverpool boss agreeing to the request.

As noted by Paul Gorst on social media, the briefing ended with another relatively relaxed question as to whether the Reds manager would enjoy the cuisine on offer in the Austrian city of Linz.

It certainly had the air of one of the friendlier press conferences that Klopp will attend this season, and hopefully he’ll be smiling just as broadly at the final whistle tomorrow as he was at being asked by a journalist to sign a shirt!

You can view the exchange below (from 24:50), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: