(Video) Liverpool fans will crease at what Matip did to Robertson in open training ahead of Europa League opener

Joel Matip is widely regarded as one of the best loved players in the Liverpool dressing room and he showed off his playful side in our most recent open training session, much to annoyance of Andy Robertson.

As the whole squad walked out to begin their session ahead of travelling to LASK, the captain of Scotland could be seen strolling out to the grass without a care in the world.

That was until his centre-back teammate creeped up behind him and then unleashed a hefty ear flick, before running away so that he could avoid any comeuppance.

The way in which our left-back then slammed his fist against his palm seemed to insinuate that revenge was going to be served pretty soon!

You can watch the video of Matip and Robertson via @lovehatelfc on X:

다 나와서 주섬주섬 바지 정리하는 로보

뒤로 스윽 지나가더니 통수 치고 튀는 마팁

을 보고 놀란 소보 pic.twitter.com/c3Tp99wkTq — 로 (@lovehatelfc) September 20, 2023

