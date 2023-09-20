(Video) Mark Goldbridge’s faux pas will make Bayern goal even funnier for Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans who get a kick out of Manchester United’s misfortune will invariably enjoy Mark Goldbridge’s tantrums, and one faux pas from the YouTuber tonight will definitely have added to their amusement.

The Red Devils went in at half-time 2-0 down to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener, with the opening goal scored by Leroy Sane, whose seemingly tame shot found its way into the net after a horrendous error from Andre Onana.

However, it seems that LFC – and one player in particular – lives rent-free in Goldbridge’s head, considering a slip of the tongue from the presenter immediately prior to that strike.

Just as the Bayern and ex-Manchester City winger took the shot, The United Stand host called him ‘Salah’, who’s actually 239 kilometres away in Linz preparing for Liverpool’s game tomorrow.

Ah Mark, the gift that keeps on giving…the Egyptian King must haunt him everywhere since that 7-0 at Anfield in March!

You can see the clip of Goldbridge below, via @Mobyhaque1 on Twitter/X: