(Video) Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister involved in playful exchange at Liverpool training

Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister were involved in a playful exchange with one another as Liverpool trained in Kirkby earlier today ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash against LASK.

The Reds got a session in at the AXA Training Centre prior to flying out to Austria in the afternoon, and two of their South American stars had a humorous moment on the grass.

During one drill in preparation for tomorrow’s match, the Uruguay striker cheekily shoved the World Cup winner in the back a couple of times as if trying to hurry him on, with the Argentine taking the hint as the two exchanged fleeting smiles in response.

Whether one, both or neither start against LASK remains to be seen, with Jurgen Klopp likely to alter his starting line-up considerably from the win at Wolves, but both Nunez and Mac Allister look primed and ready for action if they’re called upon at the Raiffesen Arena!

You can see the clip of the Liverpool duo in training below, via @drwnunez on Twitter/X: