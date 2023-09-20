(Video) “How have we not referenced…” – Richards trolls Carragher with brutal Liverpool put down

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards have built a big audience in America with their coverage for CBS on the Champions League and the first game of the season opened up the chance for some abuse from the former Manchester City defender.

During the recording, the 35-year-old turned to the Scouser and said: “How have we not referenced that you should be doing Thursday nights?”.

READ MORE: Klopp set to hand rare start to ‘exceptional’ 24-year-old in opening Europa League bout against LASK – report

It was a clear reference to the fact that the Reds are now playing in the Europa League this season and so our former defender will no longer be a pundit for our European fixtures.

It’s not something we’re all going to enjoy but let’s hope that it’s a short stay and that we can make the most of it by clinching silverware at the end of the campaign.

You can watch Richards’ comments to Carragher via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

"How have we not referenced that you should be doing Thursday nights??" It came down to the wire, but @MicahRichards just HAD to get a bit of banter in for @Carra23 before the end of the show. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NfUF7Guv8n — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 19, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!