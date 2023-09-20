Solskjaer names Liverpool defeat as ‘lowest point’ of Manchester United career

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only won one of eight meetings with Liverpool in his managerial career and he’s now named one of these matches as the lowest point of his time at Old Trafford, which will be music to the ears of all our fans.

Speaking with The Athletic, the 50-year-old said: ‘In my last season, we played Liverpool at home. I felt the players were ready for it, just like I’d felt they were ready when we’d gone to City and won.

‘We could have sat back and countered but my decision was to go for it. We lost 5-0. It was 50/50, more or less, in possession and chances at half-time, yet we were 4-0 down.

‘I made the wrong decision and that was my lowest point as United manager by a mile’.

When we look back at the Norwegian’s tenure at the club he used to play for, we thankfully have many happy memories but few were sweeter than an October demolition of his side.

Four goals were scored before the half-time break and when Mo Salah secured his hat-trick just five minutes into the start of the second-half, Manchester United were lucky we sat back and showed mercy.

It seriously could have been a game where we saw double figures chalked up and there’s no surprise to hear how much it hurt the man who was stood in the dugout for the torturous 90 minutes.

Speaking after the match, the former Cardiff City boss stated it was: “my darkest day as United manager” (via Sky Sports) and it’s clear that not much has changed in the near two years that have passed since.

Things certainly aren’t going to well down the M62 now either but it’s likely in the future we’ll all look back and miss the days that Ole was at the wheel!

