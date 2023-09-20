(Video) Three goals in 45 minutes and a historic win for Liverpool in the EFL Trophy

For the first time in our history and at the 13th time of asking, Liverpool’s Under-21 side won an EFL Trophy game – in what was a night that will bring great pride to all associated with the club.

Three goals were scored in the opening 45 minutes, with Mateusz Musialowski, Calum Scanlon and Bobby Clark all finding themselves on the scoresheet at the half-time break.

Performances from James McConnell and Melkamu Frauendorf also caught the eye and Barry Lewtas will be very proud of the performance against the senior first-team of League Two Morecambe.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be keeping an eye out for who plays well in this competition, ahead of potential chances in his squads for the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League – with several players giving themselves a great chance after their individual and team performance at the Morecambe FC Mazuma Stadium.

You can watch the full highlights of our 3-0 victory via Morecambe Football Club on YouTube:

