Potential Trent Alexander-Arnold return date mooted as journalist shares Liverpool injury news

Liverpool could potentially have Trent Alexander-Arnold back for their next Premier League clash, although he’s set to miss out on Thursday’s Europa League opener against LASK.

The 24-year-old was forced off during the 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the start of this month after incurring a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the subsequent international break (talkSPORT).

He also missed last weekend’s victory over Wolves and won’t be involved in Austria tomorrow, although it’s hoped that his enforced absence won’t stretch beyond then.

Speaking on The Athletic’s Walk On podcast, James Pearce said: “Hopefully Trent will be back for West Ham on Sunday, he won’t feature against LASK on Thursday.”

Even if Trent were fit and available for the match against LASK, there’d be a strong chance that Jurgen Klopp would’ve omitted him from the starting line-up anyway in order to give him a breather.

The England international will be needed for as many Premier League games as possible, having played excellently against Villa before he suffered that hamstring problem.

With Conor Bradley also injured and Calvin Ramsay (another injury victim) on loan at Preston, Liverpool don’t have another natural senior right-back to call upon, with Joe Gomez moving to that flank for Saturday’s win at Wolves.

The 26-year-old didn’t have his best game that day, especially in the first half, but we can fully expect to see him in the starting line-up tomorrow evening.

All going well, Trent could be able to return to the fold against West Ham on Sunday, and he could be very much needed at the weekend considering the positive start to the campaign that David Moyes’ side have enjoyed and the fright they gave Manchester City four days ago.

