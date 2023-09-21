‘Terrified of him!’ – £600k Liverpool rocket single-handedly turned second-half in Reds’ favour – journalist

When a young footballer already very much looks the part at 17 years of age, you know Liverpool have quite the talent on their hands.

The teenage Scot more than impressed in his Europa League start against LASK, with the Mirror’s David Maddock popping on X on Thursday evening to laud his efforts in turning the second-half of action in Austria in the visitors’ favour.

We all know Ben Doak is some talent, but good to see him put a bit of Scottish fecht into this game. Not afraid of a rammy! #LFC needed it too – his aggression has turned this 2nd half with his penetration down the right, and ability to evade tackles…Linz terrified of him! — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) September 21, 2023

The teenager – remarkably signed for a pittance of a compensation fee at £600k from Celtic (Athletic) – was a force to be reckoned with, engaging in dribble after dribble that had the hosts’ on edge throughout his 60 minutes on the pitch.

Ahead of clashes against Toulouse and Union St. Gilloise, we’d imagine Jurgen Klopp will have a hard time avoiding throwing Doak back into the action after another promising display.

Careful management of the youngster’s career will, as ever, remain critical – regardless of how consistent such performances are in any competition.

The last thing we want to be seeing is yet another exciting prospect curtailed by a serious injury after being overburdened with responsibility.

