Aldridge thinks Liverpool have ‘the biggest diamond in the world’ who ‘will be worth £250m’

Liverpool have a great squad of players but it seems that one man could be viewed as more valuable than the rest, with one former Red sharing his thoughts on a star in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking on Aldo Meets Podcast, John Aldridge said: “My stance on Mo is different. I have to say this. With Mo we have the biggest diamond in the world.

“The best Muslim player of all-time, he’s 31, he can play in this league until he’s 35. He can play in their league until he’s 40, he’s super fit, they can have him for years to come.

READ MORE: Arthur opens up on Liverpool spell, mental struggles after injury and Klopp’s role at Anfield

“I’m telling you now, with one year left on his contract at the end of this season he will be worth £250m. That’s what he’s valued out there, not just for football reasons, but other reasons as well. That’s my philosophy on it”.

It’s no surprise to hear that Mo Salah is thought of so highly by anyone associated with our club and let’s hope that his value does reach a figure close to the £250 million quoted above – although we also hope that this won’t be an indicator that he leaves Anfield.

It’s clear that we didn’t want to sell the Egyptian King without any time to replace him but when the window re-opens we could once again be placed under more pressure from the Saudi Pro League.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will howl at Bruno Fernandes’ atrocious shot against Bayern Munich

If our former striker is correct that we could have up to four more years of our No.11 in the Premier League, then a new contract beyond his current deal could soon be on the table – before a big-money move abroad follows even further down the line.

Age is just a number and with the former Roma man keeping himself in such good condition, we shouldn’t place him under the expectations of many who have come before him.

We all know how much of a diamond the 31-year-old is and it thankfully doesn’t show any sign of slowing down soon.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!