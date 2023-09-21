‘The best’: Aldridge says LFC have phenomenal 24-y/o player who could take them all the way in Europe

John Aldridge has sung the praises of Liverpool’s No.2 shotstopper, Caoimhin Kelleher, ahead of the Reds’ opening Europa League clash this evening.

The Irishman is expected to be the man favoured between the sticks against LASK, a responsibility that could see him return to the Republic of Ireland for a chance to lift the trophy in Dublin, were Jurgen Klopp’s men to go all the way.

“Kelleher is the best back-up keeper in the Premier League and it would be great to see him get a run of games in the Europa League,” the former Red wrote in his column for The Sunday World. “Then if Liverpool get to the final in Dublin next summer, wouldn’t it be amazing to see the Irishman between the sticks and, maybe, lifting another trophy.”

Already a cup-winning goalkeeper following his exploits in the Carabao Cup final, the 24-year-old has been nothing short of a phenomenal servant to the club in his four-year (and counting) stint.

A welcome surprise to see Kelleher remain

To tell the truth, we were a little surprised to see the Irishman remain at Anfield given his obvious quality.

Indeed, we highly doubt any one of Jurgen Klopp or another decision-maker at L4 would have stood in Kelleher’s way had a reasonable offer, that both player and club found attractive, arrived.

We’re delighted nonetheless to have a goalkeeper of such quality still available in the ranks, of course, and it would no doubt be special to see the former Ringmahon Rangers star potentially playing a role in another final for us in his home country.

