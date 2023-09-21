Arthur opens up on Liverpool spell, mental struggles after injury and Klopp’s role at Anfield

Arthur Melo is one of the players who will likely be forgotten as ever having worn the red shirt, following his one competitive appearance for the club and he’s now opened up on his time in Merseyside.

Speaking to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), the Brazilian said: “I was really looking forward to playing in a different championship. Everything was going very well in a great team, but in training I had an injury… It was hard, mentally very hard.

“Now I look back and get something productive out of the injury. I started to work on the mental part, nutrition, rest and sleep.”

The 27-year-old went on to talk about Jurgen Klopp and the club as a whole: “Liverpool has surprised me a lot. The fans are incredible, but within the club everything has Klopp’s face. He is a family. There is always someone who wants to help others, from the first worker to the president. Klopp as a coach is fantastic and how he manages the team is impressive.”

It’s good to hear that the new Fiorentina man has nothing but good words to say about his time as a Red and that Jurgen Klopp had such a positive impact on him during his short spell.

It did seem that our former No.29 was in with a chance of achieving more first-team minutes but given his injury, the decision was made that we didn’t need to hand him any more minutes.

It’s hard not to feel for him as he would never have come to the club thinking he’d play less than 15 minutes of football but given his injury history, it wasn’t too much of a surprise either.

It’s great to see that these mental struggles that understandably came from a long period without football have now been overcome and let’s hope that the former Barcelona man can thrive in Itlay for the coming campaign.

