Jamie Carragher: Still a way for LFC to sign ‘special’ player Klopp wanted

The Jude Bellingham to Liverpool boat sailed this summer without much of a fight, as decision-makers at Anfield veered their financial firepower away from the Signal Iduna Park in favour of more affordable targets, despite Jurgen Klopp’s well-reported admiration.

Given how well both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have taken to life in Merseyside, you’d be extremely hard-pressed to argue the Reds were ill-advised to take such an approach.

Though the Englishman is now playing for another top outfit with European pedigree (14 Champions Leagues’ worth of pedigree, to be precise), Jamie Carragher suggested that the ‘special’ player could still end up at L4 some point down the line if he were to set his sights on a Premier League move.

“There is still time [for him to move to England]. He isn’t going to stay there his whole career,” the CBS Sports pundit was quoted as saying by HITC.

“It’s probably hard to leave Madrid, if I am totally honest.

“But, at some stage, if he’s the best player in England and one of England’s greatest ever players, which I think he will become, then I think he will want to sample the Premier League. And where better than Liverpool, the six-time Champions League winners?”

At 20 years of age, however, one might argue that Bellingham will want to sample life in Madrid for more than just a handful of years.

At which point, the question arises as to whether Liverpool will still be as attractive an outfit as it is now under Klopp were the midfielder to seek pastures new, say, five or more years down the line when our German tactician may have called time on his own career in English football.

There are a lot of variables up in the air that we’ll have to keep a close eye on as the seasons play out, though we’d be mightily surprised to see Real Madrid’s blockbuster star part ways with the club anytime soon.

It’s a nice dream, but let’s also not lose sight of what we’re building currently with our talented batch of players, some of whom possess their own frankly ludicrous ceilings.

