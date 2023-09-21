(Video) Diaz fires Liverpool ahead in LASK after brilliant Gravenberch debut assist completes comeback

Liverpool went into the half-time break against LASK a goal behind and hoping for another comeback victory this season, something which Jurgen Klopp’s squad suddenly looked able to do once the second 45 commenced.

Shortly after Darwin Nunez had put the Reds level from the spot, the Reds were able to launch another attack and our newest signing was free on the right wing before spotting his teammate in the box.

Ryan Gravenberch provided a brilliant cross on his full debut and there was Luis Diaz to tap the ball home and complete the comeback after less than 20 minutes of the second period.

It would be nice to not have to come from behind for once but we are certainly showing the qualities of a side that doesn’t know when they’re beaten!

