‘One-club man’ – Journo believes ‘absolutely insane’ 24 y/o will never leave Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet when available and the Scouser has now been tipped to remain a Liverpool player for the rest of his career.

The 24-year-old broke into the first team back in 2016 and has never looked back with his world-class passing ability setting him apart from most other full-backs.

The England international is set to sign a new long-term deal at Anfield which will see him earn £250,000 per week and journalist Dean Jones believes the Academy graduate will want to be a ‘one-club man’.

“I think we’re getting towards a case now where Alexander-Arnold doesn’t ever play for another club,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT. “I think that this could be him now. I don’t see where Alexander-Arnold would have the desire to move on to unless someone like Barcelona or Real Madrid were to come in for him. Where would Alexander-Arnold’s motivation come from to leave Liverpool? There’s not much better to be a one-club man. I think that that’s probably now where his sights will be set.”

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a laugh over one question at Liverpool press conference

Alexander-Arnold’s current deal runs until 2025 but the new contract that is believed to be on the table will see him add a further two years to his stay at L4.

It’s clear that Liverpool are a much better side when the Scouser is in the starting XI with his ability to unlock defences with his superb vision.

The right back, who our German tactician has previously labelled as ‘absolutely insane’ (as quoted by Daily Mail), is just two shy of Andy Robertson’s Premier League record for assists by a defender (57) with both of their numbers expected to increase in the coming seasons.

Towards the back end of last season and before sustaining a hamstring injury against Aston Villa earlier this month our No. 66 had been deployed in an inverted role which sees him step into midfield when we have the ball.

Our opponents haven’t quite learnt how to deal with Klopp’s impressive tactical tweak but without Trent in the side against Wolves last weekend we struggled for creativity – especially during the first half.

We hope he can put pen to paper on his new deal sooner rather than later so that he can focus on getting the team back to where we belong and challenging on all four fronts.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!