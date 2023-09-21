(Video) Klopp bemoans Liverpool’s inability to utilise ‘smart player’ against LASK

It’s not often that Liverpool can win a game 3-1 and Jurgen Klopp can voice frustrations but it does seem that he was a little unhappy that some of his players failed to make the most of one of their teammates against LASK.

Speaking with the media after the match, the German said: “If we would have used Ben Doak a little bit more often, given him the ball, I think he would have got the ball more times on the touchline and passed the ball inside or whatever”.

Our boss has spoken about his Scottish starlet in the past and stated: “He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs”.

His Europa League debut for the Reds wasn’t to be the platform then that Ben Doak fully announced himself as a first-team player but it seems that this was more down to his talents not being utilised by his teammates.

The 17-year-old has a long future at Anfield ahead of him though and there’s plenty of time and room for improvement, something his manager will be keen to stress and ensure.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Doak (from 3:01) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

