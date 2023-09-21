(Video) Klopp delivers injury update after 21-year-old limps off against LASK

It’s been a rocky road for Liverpool fans watching our midfielders over the years, with many of them experiencing more than their fair share of injury concerns and now Jurgen Klopp has been forced to provide another update.

Speaking with TNT Sports after the game, the German was asked about the fitness of Ryan Gravenberch and responded by stating: “He told me he has cramp, that makes sense absolutely.

“It was his first start for a while I think and he did really well. For a long time he was the best player on the pitch for sure… for not knowing a lot about his teammates, he looked pretty in tune”.

The 21-year-old certainly made an impact during his time on the pitch and it’s pretty clear that his manager was very impressed with what the Dutchman did at times.

Now it’s about building up match fitness, understanding with his teammates and of how to play for the Reds but if his first start is anything to go by – there’s plenty to look forward to from our new No.38.

You can watch Klopp’s update on Gravenberch (from 1:10) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

