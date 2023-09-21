Jurgen Klopp ensured Liverpool kept hold of ‘outstanding’ 20 y/o player this summer – report

A number of players left Liverpool in the summer, including captain Jordan Henderson and other senior figures such as Bobby Firmino, James Milner and Fabinho, but Jurgen Klopp was adamant he wanted to retain the services of one player in particular.

Numerous clubs are believed to have been interested in signing 20-year-old defender Jarrell Quansah on loan this term but our German tactician prevented him from leaving the club, that’s according to Daily Mail (via HITC).

That decision is already paying off with the Warrington-born talent, who Virgil van Dijk labelled ‘outstanding’ recently (as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com), featuring in three of Liverpool’s five games so far this season – including a superb performance at Molineux last weekend where he was named in the starting XI.

With van Dijk suspended and Ibou Konate out with a muscle injury the Academy graduate was named in defence alongside Joel Matip and did everything that was asked of him.

He kept a cool head, especially during the first half, when many of Klopp’s more senior figures failed to get a grip of the game and Wolves could’ve very easily been two or three up.

Quansah earned praise for his performance in the West Midlands and although he’s on the bench for tonight’s Europa League clash with LASK in Austria he’ll be hungry for more minutes in a red shirt this term.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen their defensive options, either in January or definitely next summer, so it remains to be seen whether a loan departure for our No. 78 could be sanctioned in the future.

