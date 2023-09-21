(Video) Liverpool fans will read a lot into Klopp’s reaction to Bellingham’s goal during press conference

It wasn’t a very well concealed secret that Liverpool were interested in signing Jude Bellingham this summer but the move never came to fruition, with Jurgen Klopp’s recent actions certainly causing intrigue.

Whilst he was sat at the desk for his press conference ahead of our Europa League opener against LASK, Real Madrid scored an injury time winner and our manager watched on as he discovered who it was.

READ MORE: Aldridge thinks Liverpool have ‘the biggest diamond in the world’ who ‘will be worth £250m’

As he uttered the word “Bellingham”, the huge smile that crossed the German’s face showed a little bit of envy that we missed out on the former Borussia Dortmund man.

We’ve done pretty well with our midfield alternatives though and let’s hope that the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai can go on to achieve as much as Anfield as the England international looks like he will in Spain.

You can watch Klopp’s reaction to the Bellingham goal via @diarioas on X:

⚽😂 Klopp reacciona al gol de Bellingham en plena rueda de prensa pic.twitter.com/3TBGdzW35d — Diario AS (@diarioas) September 21, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!