First-half LASK stat is uncomfortable reading for Klopp; he has to fix it – opinion

Liverpool’s show of resilience in recent weeks, producing comeback win after comeback win has been a hugely encouraging sign for Jurgen Klopp after the horrors of the prior campaign.

That said, there does come a point when you have to question why a football team is unable to control games right from the off, never mind show some defensive solidity.

One stat from the recently rebranded TNT Sports, formerly BT, illustrated just how much work the Reds still have to do this season to get up to a standard capable of representing a genuine threat to title holders Manchester City, with only clean sheet managed in their last eight games (all competitions).

LASK's opener means Liverpool have now kept just one clean sheet in their last eight games in all competitions… 😳 pic.twitter.com/P2A0bbMnMG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 21, 2023

Context is, of course, critical in this case, given that our German tactician made 11 changes on the pitch from the 3-1 win over Wolves, resting the likes of Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Still, with the likes of former Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo on the pitch alongside first-choice centre-back pairing Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, we have to expect better.

Hopefully Liverpool can whip up another spectacular second-half showing to steal the show and the lion’s share of the points to get their Europa League campaign off to a positive start.

Win first, then work on the defensive record, Reds!

