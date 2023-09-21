(Video) LASK simply couldn’t deal with Szoboszlai’s power and presence in midfield following his introduction

Jurgen Klopp had to call on some of his big guns from the bench at the Raiffeisen Arena this evening as Liverpool came from a goal down to defeat Austrian outfit LASK.

A stunning strike from Florian Flecker gave the hosts a first half lead before Darwin Nunez levelled from the spot early in the second half.

Our German tactician then turned to his bench and introduced Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as the Reds attempted to get a grip of proceedings.

The latter brought energy and tenacity to our engine room which allowed his teammates to grow into the game with Luis Diaz’s strike to put Liverpool ahead coming just two minutes after Szoboszlai’s introduction.

Our No. 8 is already a huge favourite on Merseyside and the clip below shows how he can single handedly turn defence into attack with his powerful and direct runs through the middle of the park.

He’s hit the ground running as a Liverpool player and long may it continue!

