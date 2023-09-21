(Video) LASK’s 20-yard thunderbolt goal vs Liverpool one of the best you’ll ever see

There will be times in football where the fantastical and mesmerising is happening to you instead of for you.

That was very much the case as Florian Flecker fired an stunning effort past Caoimhin Kelleher from outside the 18-yard box.

You could argue the visitors could have closed down the LASK star quicker to put him off but it’s simply an outstanding goal that deserves a great deal of credit.

Liverpool now have it all to do at the time of writing, though there’s plenty of time and quality on the pitch to get things back under control, one might have thought.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TNT Sports: