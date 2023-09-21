Liverpool fans will love how Ryan Gravenberch reacted after assisting Luis Diaz on first Reds start

Ryan Gravenberch’s move to Liverpool allows the Dutchman to kickstart his career once again.

After joining Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer big things were expected from the dynamic midfielder.

The 21-year-old struggled to break into the starting XI at the Allianz Arena, however, and after making 33 appearances (across all competitions) he decided to seek a fresh start and join Jurgen Klopp’s side this summer in a deal worth £40m.

He made his first start for the club as the Reds defeated LASK 3-1 in the Europa League this evening and the Amsterdam-born talent showed what he’s made of with an impressive box-to-box performance.

One moment of magic stood out for our No. 38 as he produced a sublime assist for Luis Diaz to put the Anfield outfit 2-1 up in Austria before Mo Salah’s late effort sealed all three points.

Gravenberch’s willing running down the channel seen him receive the ball from Harvey Elliott. The former then pinged a first-time pinpoint ball to the Colombian who fired home emphatically.

And Liverpool fans will love the passion and joy the Netherlands international showed when celebrating alongside his new teammates (as spotted by Liverpool Echo).

He jumped up and down gleefully and we’re delighted to see him finally enjoying his football again!

