(Video) Liverpool fans will howl at Bruno Fernandes’ atrocious shot against Bayern Munich

Manchester United continued their poor start to the season with a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich and one moment from the game by Bruno Fernandes will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of our supporters.

Playing a one-two with Victor Lindelof, the midfielder unleashed a shot on goal that was probably closer to hitting the roof than it was the back of the net.

READ MORE: Pundit says Klopp’s new signing ‘looks like he’s been at Liverpool for years’

It was almost impressive how much the petulant captain missed the goal by and it provided an insight into how much those at Old Trafford are struggling at the moment.

Fingers crossed this bad run of form continues and that we see the 29-year-old stick with those shooting boots he had on in Germany!

You can watch the video of Fernandes effort courtesy of TNT Sports (via @huzcw77 on X):

no words for this fucker pic.twitter.com/Qqzpej7Zhc — Huz (@huzcw77) September 20, 2023

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!