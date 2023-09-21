‘Advanced talks’: Liverpool may already be closing in on first signing ahead of January window – report

Although the summer transfer window only closed at the start of the month Liverpool are believed to be in ‘advanced talks’ to sign one player in particular.

The Reds were briefly linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie but no move ever materialised with Jurgen Klopp instead completing the signings of four new midfielders.

A fresh report from Fichajes (via Paisley Gates) now claims that the Anfield outfit are remaining interested in the Ecuadorian ahead of the winter window and could complete a deal worth €55m.

After receiving a red card against Borussia Monchengladbach back in May the 21-year-old was handed a four-game suspension and only made his first appearance of the season against Bayern Munich last week.

He was introduced as a late substitute as Xabi Alonso’s side earned a point against the German champions.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the defender for quite a while now but it’s clear that the Bundesliga outfit clearly do not want to sell.

Klopp will be eager to bolster his defensive options in the near future, however, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip now the wrong side of 30 and both Joe Gomez and Ibou Konate proving to be rather injury prone since their respective arrivals on Merseyside.

We’re pretty well stocked in all other areas of the pitch but our backline is certainly a department that appears to be in need of a little bit of a revamp.

