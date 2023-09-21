Pundit says Klopp’s new signing ‘looks like he’s been at Liverpool for years’

Liverpool were always expected to have a busy summer in the transfer market and that was certainly the case with a new midfield signed at the club and one man in particular has hugely impressed one pundit.

Speaking with BBC Radio Merseyside, Ian Kennedy said: “Much has been made of Liverpool’s new look midfield and the player who seems to stand out each week is Dominik Szoboszlai, who looks like he’s been there for years.

“He’s been the driving force so often, and with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic all in the mix too, it’s an exciting group, capable of both providing goals and supplying them for the front three.”

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will crease at what Matip did to Robertson in open training ahead of Europa League opener

It’s hard to find one of our supporters who haven’t been impressed with the contribution of the Hungarian since his Anfield arrival and we’re all excited as to how much he can grow at the club in the coming years.

At just 22-years-old too, there’s so much room for growth in Dominik Szoboszlai’s game and let’s hope that a hugely impressive start can continue to be built up on in the short and long-term future.

As was also mentioned above, we have a lot of other exciting options in our squad now and the Europa League could be the perfect chance for many of the new lads to get to grips with representing the Reds.

READ MORE: (Video) “100%” – Jordan Henderson names former Liverpool teammate as ‘best player in the world’

Jurgen Klopp now seems to have an embarrassment of riches in the position that we were struggling with in the last campaign, with a great mix of youth and talent across the middle of the pitch.

Let’s hope that we can look back on this last transfer window as one of the most fruitful during the reign of our boss.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!