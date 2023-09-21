Paul Merson says Liverpool ‘looked so much better’ after £37m player came on vs Wolves

Paul Merson praised Luis Diaz’s impact on the pitch after being brought onto the pitch for a beleaguered Alexis Mac Allister after the half-time interval.

The Colombian international was a breath of fresh air for the Reds, bringing forth a sense of dynamism and threat that had been sorely lacking (from Jurgen Klopp’s side’s perspective) in the first-half of action.

“Liverpool also turned on the style after the interval against Wolves and looked so much better after subbing on Luis Diaz for Alexis Mac Allister,” the former Arsenal star wrote in his column for Sportskeeda. “Things didn’t go their way in the first half, but Jurgen Klopp made a few tactical tweaks at halftime as they clawed their way back into the game.”

Signed for an initial £37m from Porto back in the winter window of 2022 (Sky Sports), the former Primeira Liga ace has gone on to amass 19 goal contributions in 52 games for the men in red.

To be completely fair to our Argentinian midfielder, he had been put through the ringer in an international break that saw the reigning World Cup holders take to the mountains of Bolivia – a daunting task that led to the former Brighton man being forced to take in oxygen via breathing apparatus.

By Jurgen Klopp’s own admission, it probably hadn’t been the best idea to start the 24-year-old, reliable as he has been for the most part since his switch away from the South Coast.

A further stay on the bench, at least for the first-half of our upcoming encounter with Austrian side LASK probably would do his recovery the world of good too.

