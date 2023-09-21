(Video) Darwin Nunez fires Liverpool level against LASK with emphatic penalty

Liverpool have dragged themselves level early in the second half at the Raiffeisen Arena thanks to an emphatic penalty from Darwin Nunez.
After falling behind to a stunning effort from LASK’s Florian Flecker Jurgen Klopp’s side continued to dominate the ball but were struggling to find a breakthrough.
That was until Luis Diaz was adjudged to have been fouled inside the area by Philipp Ziereis after firing an effort wide.
It was a somewhat questionable decision by the referee but we’ll take it all day as our No. 9 fired home leaving the ‘keeper with no chance.
Check Nunez’s goal below via @wonderfullyftbl on X:
‼️🚨GOAL: Darwin Nunez equals the score for Liverpool #europaleague
⚪️ LASK 1-1 Liverpool 🔴
— Wonderfully Football (@wonderfullyftbl) September 21, 2023