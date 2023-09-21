Darwin Nunez’s stats are frightening despite playing just 230 minutes so far this season

Darwin Nunez has not featured as much as he would’ve liked for Liverpool so far this term but the Uruguayan has still started the campaign in superb fashion.

The 24-year-old, who was signed from Benfica last summer, started just his second game of the season against LASK in the Europa League tonight and dragged Jurgen Klopp’s side level with an emphatic penalty early in the second half before goals from Luis Diaz and Mo Salah secured victory for the Reds.

And statistics highlighted by journalist Bence Bocsak on Twitter show just how strong our No.9’s start to the season has been.

🇺🇾 Darwin Núñez has only played 230 minutes so far for #LFC this season. Yet he has 3 goals and 2 assists. Which means he is averaging a goal contribution every 46 minutes. That’s on the back of a solid pre-season as well. He’s in great form at the moment. pic.twitter.com/tqi4zm1OgQ — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) September 21, 2023

There’s no doubt that Nunez can improve in front of goal but he quite literally frightens defences with his pace and movement.

He’s a defender’s nightmare due to the fact he chases every ball and doesn’t allow them a second to breathe.

The Uruguay international netted 15 goals and registered four assists last term (across all competitions) and he’ll fancy his chances of at least matching those figures again this time around.

Unlike last season he’s now got a midfield full of energy and creativity and we look forward to seeing him thrive further during the remainder of the campaign!

