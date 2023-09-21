(Video) Nunez’s partner posts adorable clip of his son and Luis Diaz’s daughter out for Merseyside stroll

We’re a big fan of seeing friendships form among the squad, especially when new signings join the club.

The only thing that trumps that on the adorable scale, however, would have to be when their children show off their support for their footballing parents in the stadium and beyond.

Going out for a stroll in Merseyside, Darwin Nunez’s partner took a clip of the Uruguayan’s son and Luis Diaz’s daughter walking side by side in Liverpool kits bearing their fathers’ numbers.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @lorenaamanas official Instagram account: