(Video) Mo Salah puts Liverpool 3-1 up with one of the cheekiest finishes you’ll see

Mo Salah was introduced as a second half substitute with Liverpool already 2-1 up and the Egyptian King sealed the game for the Reds with a sublime close-range finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did fall behind to a superb LASK opener but goals from Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz turned the game around before our No. 11 replaced Ryan Gravenberch with just over 15 minutes remaining.

The 31-year-old found himself on the scoresheet in the 88th minute after a neat exchange with Dominik Szoboslai inside the LASK box before shrugging off two challenges and slotting the ball between the ‘keepers legs.

It was a typically clever finish from the forward and the victory means Liverpool top Group E after Toulouse and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise drew 1-1 in Belgium.

