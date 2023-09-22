Forget Gravenberch: 64-touch maelstrom was Liverpool’s chief destructor vs LASK last night

The questions have kept coming for Liverpool this season with such a repetitiveness that will have inspired traumatic flashbacks to the 2022/23 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men, to their credit, have batted away the vast majority of these in-game interrogations thus far, with Luis Diaz integral in our latest comeback display.

The Colombian international was the Reds’ highest-rated player on Sofascore last night (8.0), winning the penalty Darwin Nunez tucked away neatly and getting on the scoresheet himself in the second-half.

The former FC Porto maelstrom had 64 touches throughout the clash, winning six of his 11 ground duels and ending the clash with a 78% pass accuracy.

Credit where credit’s due, we couldn’t have pulled ourselves back into the tie in Austria without Diaz’s contributions.

His general importance to this Liverpool side has been reflected in his overall tally for the club since the start of the season, with four goal contributions amassed.

Having injected some energy into the 3-1 comeback over Wolves in the West Midlands the prior weekend, it’s becoming quickly clear how reliant we are on the left winger.

