Ex-Liverpool player who scored on his debut under Rodgers completes eye-catching transfer

One former Liverpool player who scored on his senior debut for the club during Brendan Rodgers’ time in charge has now completed a transfer not many would’ve envisaged.

It was 11 years ago this week that the Reds began their Europa League group stage campaign with a trip to an Alpine nation and came from behind to claim victory (does that narrative sound familiar?), defeating Young Boys 5-3 in Switzerland.

A 19-year-old Andre Wisdom, who was making his first-team debut, scored our second goal that evening (BBC Sport) and went on to make 18 more senior appearances during the 2012/13 campaign (Transfermarkt).

He’d only play twice more for Liverpool before embarking on a series of loan exits and eventually cutting his ties with the Reds in 2017, subsequently spending four years at Derby County.

He’d then been unattached since the summer of 2021, but has now found himself a new club – one in the sixth tier of English football.

On Friday, Warrington Town announced on their official website that they’ve completed the signing of Wisdom, who’d been training with them for a recent period.

Like many players who broke into the first-team at Liverpool under Rodgers, the now 30-year-old never quite managed to establish himself at Anfield in the long-term.

However, to simply get to a level of being deemed good enough to represent one of the biggest clubs in world football in the senior game is an achievement of which any footballer can be proud, and Warrington will rightly believe they’ve pulled off a major coup.

Never mind that he’s been a free agent for the past two years – Wisdom is a standout signing in the National League North, having played more than 180 times in the Premier League and Championship (Transfermarkt).

The defender has overcome far bigger problems in life than being without a football club, surviving a stabbing attack in an ‘unprovoked assault and robbery’ in 2020 (BBC).

Thankfully, he recovered from that extremely harrowing experience to resume playing with Derby before he was released by the Rams the following summer.

We wish Wisdom the very best at Warrington, and we’ve every confidence that he’ll be an exceptional asset for the Cheshire outfit.

