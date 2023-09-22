(Photo) Liverpool fan shares image of Anfield Road Stand work coming along very nicely

It’s taken longer than Liverpool fans would’ve liked, but work on the Anfield Road Stand expansion appears to be coming along quite nicely, judging by an image shared to social media by one supporter on Friday morning.

Season ticket holder @ZAGKAG1811 took to Twitter/X to share a photo from inside the stadium, captioning it with two notable updates.

It was noted how construction staff are ‘working on the seat supports’ in the upper tier, while the cladding on the side of the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand is now ‘complete’.

It hasn’t been ideal to begin the season with less than a capacity crowd at Anfield due to the length of time the work had been taking since the project started earlier this year, with the financial difficulties of initial contractors Buckingham Group complicating matters.

However, since the work was picked up by Rayner Rowen Construction, progress has been discernible, and the revelation from The Times‘ Paul Joyce in recent days that it’s hoped the stand can open fully to give the stadium a 61,000 capacity for the Everton game on 21 October comes as a major boost.

It hasn’t been the smoothest ride up to this point, but we’re buzzing to see how it all looks when the works are finally completed and Liverpool can have an additional 7,000 fans roaring them on for home matches!

You can see the image of the progress on the Anfield Road Stand expansion below, via @ZAGKAG1811 on Twitter/X: