‘They can challenge…’ – David Moyes has been so impressed by Liverpool he got one stat wrong

Liverpool have made such a good impression on David Moyes this season that the West Ham manager made a slightly inaccurate claim in praising the Reds.

The 60-year-old’s side provide our next opposition when they visit Anfield on Sunday, with both teams enjoying a strong start to the campaign and going into the fixture off the back of Europa League wins on Thursday.

The Irons manager spoke to the media on Friday morning ahead of that clash when he made a prediction which’ll be music to the ears of LFC supporters.

Moyes said (via whufc.com): “They can challenge for the title. People say we’ve made a good start to the season but Liverpool definitely have as well. They’ve won all their games and they’re introducing new players into their squad.

“From a distance, they look like they’re getting back into their best form.”

We wish the West Ham boss was correct when he said that Liverpool have ‘won all their games’ so far this season!

Although the Reds are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions and haven’t lost in 17 matches stretching back nearly six months, there is one blot on our record in 2023/24, the opening day draw away to a Chelsea side who look every bit as unconvincing as they did last term.

Still, the overall point made by Moyes stands firm. Klopp’s team have had a much-needed refresh over the summer and already look far better placed to put it up to Manchester City than they did 12 months ago, when we never truly recovered from a stuttering start to the campaign.

The trend of falling behind in matches is worrying, but in consistently turning around such situations to emerge victorious, Liverpool are once more showing the strength of character which enabled them to either win or challenge for major silverware in recent years.

West Ham gave us two good games last season, losing by the odd goal on both occasions and scoring first at the London Stadium in April, and are sure to pose a very stern challenge at Anfield on Sunday.

However, if the Reds play to their best, they should make it six wins on the bounce and further underline the praise which has come their way from the Hammers boss.

