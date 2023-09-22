‘Unbelievable’ – Harvey Elliott says what Liverpool teammate just did defies belief

Harvey Elliott was left in a state of awe at Ryan Gravenberch’s ‘unbelievable’ first start for Liverpool, coming in the 3-1 comeback win over LASK.

The Dutchman produced an assist for Luis Diaz’s second-half goal and was an exciting presence in the middle of the park before cramp forced him off the pitch.

“It was unbelievable. We know Ryan brings that dynamism in the midfield and he showed that,” the midfielder was quoted as saying by liverpoolfc.com. “He was magnificent and what a way to start his Liverpool career off, as well as Endo as well.”

The Merseysiders have begun their 2023/24 campaign in style, winning all but one of their opening six games across all competitions.

READ MORE: Liverpool winger dealt infuriating injury blow; will be out until October

READ MORE: ‘Really difficult’ – Klopp admits there’s one thing he ‘cannot’ ask of his Liverpool squad

When asked to predict how Gravenberch may fare in a completely new-look XI rotated by Jurgen Klopp after the 3-1 win over Wolves, few might have expected the former Bayern Munich star to offer such an interesting performance.

There are already some kinks to his game that need ironing out – most notably the frequency with which he loses possession – though there can be no doubting the common consensus among fans that Liverpool have a player on their hands.

Tuchel’s loss, dare we say it, very much seems set to be our own German tactician’s gain if the Dutch international can build on this promising first start in Liverpool colours.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!