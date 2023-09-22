(Video) Ian Wright claims Liverpool ace with ‘foot on the pedal’ is clear of Real Madrid counterpart

Ian Wright has voiced his belief that Liverpool forward Mo Salah is even better than his Real Madrid counterpart Vinicius Jr.

The BBC pundit was asked to choose between the two during an appearance on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, and his answer would’ve elicited nods of approval from anyone of a Reds persuasion.

The former Arsenal striker explained: “What you have to say about Mo is that when Liverpool signed him from Roma, you kind of went ‘Mo Salah?’.

“He’s not looked back. That man’s just got in the fast lane and has still got his foot on the pedal. That’s why these people [Al-Ittihad] are offering crazy money…I’m going to say Mo Salah for what he’s done.”

Vinicius is undoubtedly a fantastic footballer who, as Liverpool discovered to their cost in the 2022 Champions League final, is a man for the big occasion. He can boast a solid overall output, too, with 60 goals and 64 assists in 228 games for his club (Transfermarkt), a fine return for a 23-year-old.

However, he needs to replicate that for another few years if he’s to get to the levels that Salah has reached at Anfield, with the Egyptian our fifth-highest scorer of all time with 189 goals in 311 appearances (Transfermarkt).

He’s continuing to produce the goods consistently, too, with his late strike against LASK on Thursday making it 12 successive LFC matches in which he’s either scored or set up a goal.

We wouldn’t swap The Egyptian King for any other player in the world, it’s that simple.

You can see Wright’s comments below (from 12:22), via Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE on YouTube):