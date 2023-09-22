Jurgen Klopp has shown £150m Liverpool transfer truth as bench reacts to Mo Salah’s LASK genius

Is there a better sight in world football at the moment than Mo Salah slaloming to and fro in tight spaces across the box before slotting away?

The Egyptian King showed his class once again in a cameo appearance that firmly established Liverpool would be taking home the three points in their opening Europa League group stage game against LASK.

Jurgen Klopp is already more than familiar with his No.11’s value and could be spotted with a wry grin as he returned to the bench.

Mo Salah doing what he does best. 😍 Liverpool are heading to the 3 points!#UEL pic.twitter.com/7p2ki9iFN2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 21, 2023

It’s only September and the former Roma hitman is already on seven goal contributions in six games (across the Premier League and Europe).

Mo Salah gone in January? No chance!

With the knowledge that Salah continues to be devastatingly effective for us on the pitch, could Liverpool really – as Alan Shearer suggests – ‘bite’ if a £150m offer or more were to come in for him in January? No chance!

The 31-year-old, of course, is not immortal; his time in the famous red shirt will be up someday and we’d be perhaps wise to ensure that we cash in every drop of his value whilst we still can.

Should our Egyptian King manage to beat the slump fans last witnessed post-January when he returned from a heartbreaking AFCON campaign, however, it will be difficult to sanction a summer exit even for the most ludicrous of offers on the table.

At any rate, and what should be absolutely non-negotiable regardless of whether or not the Saudi Pro League promises the moon, it’s clear for all to see that Klopp has absolutely no intention of allowing his star forward to depart the club in the near future.

