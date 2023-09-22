Liverpool winger dealt infuriating injury blow; will be out until October

Promising Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon looks set for another spell on the sidelines after rolling his ankle.

This unfortunate update comes courtesy of the Liverpool Echo’s chief football writer, Ian Doyle, with the 18-year-old expected to be out of action for the next two weeks.

Fans, not to mention the player himself, can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the issue is far from being quite as severe as the pelvic concern that kept him in the treatment room for almost two years.

READ MORE: ‘Really difficult’ – Klopp admits there’s one thing he ‘cannot’ ask of his Liverpool squad

READ MORE: Forget Gravenberch: 64-touch maelstrom was Liverpool’s chief destructor vs LASK last night

One of the most exciting teenagers in the country

Having left Derby County with a reputation, at least in the Rams’ eyes, as the leading 16-year-old talent in England, the expectation levels were high coming to Anfield.

At 18 years of age, however, there should be no doubt that Gordon still very much has a future in the red half of Merseyside.

It’s unfortunate to see another issue sideline him until October, though hopefully it’ll be the last for a while and he can finally kick on with his career.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!