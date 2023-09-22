(Video) Alexis Mac Allister puts an end to Gerrard, Scholes or Lampard debate & snubs Man City

Alexis Mac Allister is already proving to be Liverpool through and through as his latest answers in an interview for GOAL more than prove.

The Argentinian was asked to weigh in on a footballing question as old as time – Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes or Frank Lampard – and immediately threw his weight behind the legendary former Reds skipper.

What really cemented his new allegiance, however, was his refusal to rank the Etihad and Old Trafford in his top three after naming Anfield as the best stadium of the lot.

You’ll be an honorary Scouser before you know it, Alexis!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of GOAL: