‘What a player’ – Paul Merson simply astonished by the brilliance of £34.3m Liverpool maverick

Neutrals have required a frankly astonishing level of convincing when it comes to acknowledging the quality of Mo Salah.

Indeed, Sky Sports’ Paul Merson continues to hold the belief, as demonstrated by his latest tweet on X, that the Liverpool wide man simply doesn’t get the credit he deserves in the sport.

Salah what a player still don’t think he gets credit he deserves one of best in world 🙌🙌 — Paul Merson (@PaulMerse) September 22, 2023

With seven goal contributions to his name this term – not to mention a whopping 46 amassed in 2022/23 despite the difficulties Jurgen Klopp’s men were experiencing across the pitch – the 31-year-old (signed for £34.3m back in 2017, according to Sky Sports) truly is at the peak of his powers.

READ MORE: Journo lifts lid on ‘secret plan’ to lure £300k-p/w Liverpool man away from Anfield

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable’ – Harvey Elliott says what Liverpool teammate just did defies belief

Let’s treasure Mo Salah for as long as Liverpool have him

Amid all the links and ongoing speculation around Saudi interest and debates over the timing of potentially selling Salah, it’s critical that we don’t lose sight of just how lucky we all are, neutrals and Liverpool fans alike, to be witnessing genuine greatness in our time.

As our fifth-highest record goalscorer of all-time, among other accolades, there can be no question over that fact.

If this is to be the Egyptian King’s final season at Anfield – an eventuality that will (and should) inspire shattered hearts across Merseyside and the global fanbase – let’s make sure we’re enjoying every second, every magnificent slalom dribble, every jaw-dropping goal.

Soak it all in, as genius of this calibre doesn’t come about very often.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!