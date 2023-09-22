‘We’ll need to see…’ – David Moyes sweating on two West Ham players ahead of Liverpool clash

West Ham manager David Moyes could be sweating on the availability of two players ahead of his team’s clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

The 60-year-old spoke to the media this morning ahead of the Irons’ visit to Anfield at the weekend, and he was asked about potential team news for the Premier League showdown.

The Hammers boss replied (via whufc.com): “Jarrod Bowen has had a virus so we’ll need to see how he is. But the others, we seem okay. Aaron Cresswell felt his hamstring last night so we’ll see how he is today, but otherwise we’re okay.”

It’d be a significant blow for West Ham if the two players mentioned by Moyes are unavailable on Sunday.

Bowen – who’s been linked with Liverpool of late – has started the campaign in excellent form, with three goals and an assist in five matches (Transfermarkt), although he was absent from the Irons’ 3-1 win over TSC Backa Topola in the Europa League last night.

Cresswell started that match at the London Stadium but was withdrawn at half-time, having come into the side in place of first-choice left-back Emerson Palmieri.

Although the Liverpudlian hasn’t been in Moyes’ preferred domestic XI recently, he’s shown that he can offer a major threat when in the team. Last season, nobody at West Ham averaged more key passes (1.4) or crosses (1.5) per game (WhoScored), with the 33-year-old often getting forward to good effect.

Both he and Bowen would pose a danger for Liverpool if they are fit to feature on Sunday and duly selected to start, especially with the Reds looking less than perfect defensively in recent games.

Their absences would certainly make the Hammers’ task harder at the weekend, although it’d be nice to see both players back in action soon, and we wish them well in their respective recoveries.

