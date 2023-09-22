Journo lifts lid on ‘secret plan’ to lure £300k-p/w Liverpool man away from Anfield

The German Football Association are not prepared to give up on the idea of Jurgen Klopp one day managing the national side.

Christian Falk revealed the DFB’s ‘secret plan’ to lure the £300,000-a-week (according to figures obtained by Planet Football) manager away from Liverpool by making another proposal in 2024 after the European Championship.

“What is interesting about Nagelsmann is that his contract with Germany is only until 2024,” the BILD journalist exclusively informed CaughtOffside.

“He’s very young, only 36, so he won’t get old as the Bundestrainer, he’ll want to go to a club after the Euros. Our association loves this idea as there is another chance to get Jurgen Klopp in as the Bundestrainer. This is the secret plan. They hope that he will do it then.

“We know he’s under contract at Liverpool, but we and the German association think it’s just Jurgen Klopp who can say when his mission at Anfield is over.

“They tried to get him in 2022, they tried to get him now, but he always said ‘no chance, I have to get Liverpool back to the top again’. But, in 2024, there can be another big chance to get Klopp in as the Bundestrainer.”

This will, of course, be dependent on Hansi Flick’s replacement, Julian Nagelsmann, himself calling time on his national career after the Euros.

Jurgen Klopp will fulfil his commitment to Liverpool

Whether this indeed comes to pass remains to be seen, especially if Die Nationalmannschaft should enjoy some relative success in the upcoming international tournament following a change of hands at the reins.

Either way, we simply can’t see Klopp ripping up his contract – currently set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2026 – well ahead of time.

The German head coach has already made clear his loyalties to the club and his commitments.

The only question that remains is whether our exciting new project can keep him intrigued beyond that aforementioned date.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Liverpool’s challenge before January transfer window, mentality monsters back? Reds player ‘hung out to dry’ and much more!