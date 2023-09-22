‘They’d bite’: Alan Shearer says Liverpool have a player who will be worth £150m in January

Alan Shearer has suggested that Liverpool will ‘bite’ if they were to receive a £150m offer for Mo Salah this coming January.

It’s well-established that the Saudi top-flight has a great interest in bringing the Egyptian – arguably the biggest and most well-known Arabic player – to the Middle East.

“If they know they are coming back in, in January with a ridiculous offer, then they have time to find a replacement and again it depends where they are, I think. But £150m, I think they’d bite at £150m in January,” the former Newcastle United striker spoke on The Rest is Football podcast (as relayed by the Liverpool Echo).

That said, it remains to be seen whether the Reds’ resolve would indeed crumble at such an offer, especially when £100m rising to £150m in add-ons failed to do the trick in the prior window.

£150m in January? We can wait

Another goal scored in Europe on Thursday, this time coming off the bench, continues to illustrate Salah’s importance to this Liverpool squad and season.

Whilst we appreciate that it’s not entirely out of the question the club finds a suitable long-term replacement in the winter window, it would seem the height of insanity to do away with a player that will most certainly be worth the same amount of money – if not more! – come the summer of 2024.

The difficulty is, of course, that Jurgen Klopp and Co, not to mention the fanbase as a whole, will rightly find it difficult to accept the departure of a Reds great still in their relative prime if he can keep up these performances even beyond the AFCON.

