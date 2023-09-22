‘Magnificent’ – Sky Sports pundit simply in awe of what £34m Liverpool player did vs LASK

Aaron McLean was left applauding Mo Salah’s ‘magnificent’ contribution late in the 3-1 win over LASK as Liverpool staged another remarkable comeback.

The Egyptian could have inspired the ire of two teammates, including Colombian international Luis Diaz, though managed to slot away an impressive effort to seal three points at the first time of asking in the Europa League group stage.

“He could have squared it but a good striker has to be selfish now and then,” the pundit wrote on Sky Sports’ Europa League live blog. “There were two men waiting and if he hadn’t scored, Luis Diaz wouldn’t have been happy. But that’s [his] 43rd (*42nd) European goal for Liverpool. Magnificent.”

It takes the Egyptian King’s tally to an impressive seven goal contributions in six games (a goal or assist every 64.14 minutes) across all competitions.

Whatever you do Liverpool, don’t sell Mo Salah in January

Signed for a puny £34.3m (Sky Sports) back in 2017, Salah has repaid his initial transfer value back more than ten-fold, over the course of his Liverpool career.

It certainly explains, inflated market or no, why the Saudi top-flight pushed so hard late in the summer window to snap up one of the Middle East’s hottest footballing talents – and our refusal to part ways.

If we’re smart, we’ll adopt the exact same position come January when the big offers inevitably come rolling in once more.

If there’s anything but a massive ‘not for sale’ sign draped over Mo Salah’s back – we’ll be massively disappointed.

