Liverpool fan group ‘full of praise’ for welcome they received in Linz; others must learn from it

One Liverpool supporters’ group has praised the welcome they received in Linz and their dealings with police and stewards at the match against LASK on Thursday.

The Reds came away from Austria with a 3-1 victory to begin their Europa League campaign on a positive note, with the result adding to the pleasure of the matchday experience for the travelling fans.

Spirit of Shankly took to social media after last night’s game to say that they were ‘full of praise for the policing & stewarding, the warm welcome & hospitality of the people of Linz’, adding that there was ‘no aggressive policing or stewarding & beer in the stands’, signing off by saying ‘well done all’.

🆘 members who were at tonight’s @EuropaLeague game against @LASK_Official were full of praise for the policing & stewarding, the warm welcome & hospitality of the people of Linz- no aggressive policing or stewarding & beer in the stands – well done all & a win for the Reds 👏 pic.twitter.com/JrAHBaxnBp — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) September 21, 2023

To hear such a glowing review from the supporters’ union is even more satisfying than seeing Liverpool win in Austria.

As we’re sure you’re aware, the pleasant experience in Linz hasn’t exactly been replicated elsewhere, most notably in Paris on the day and night of the 2022 Champions League final, an occasion sullied by heavy-handed policing and all-round shambolic organisation by UEFA and the French authorities.

Similar tales of overcrowding woe also emerged at this year’s European club football showpiece in Istanbul, and prior to some matches at the ongoing Rugby World Cup.

It’s therefore so refreshing to hear of Liverpool fans having far more cordial dealings from the police and stewards at the LASK game, and indeed from the populace of Linz before and after the match, even if the presence of shockingly high fencing around the away end was totally unnecessary and uncalled for.

Nonetheless, the authorities tasked with the organisation of football matches (and other sporting events) across Europe could learn from those in the Austrian city on Thursday. Actually, let us rephrase that – they must learn from it.

