(Video) Liverpool fan spots intriguing Szoboszlai interaction with LASK fans that went under the radar

Dominik Szoboszlai was a reassuring presence on the pitch for Liverpool once more as he came onto the field of play for a half-hour cameo.

After the Reds has secured their second successive 3-1 comeback, the Hungarian was spotted gesturing towards the home fans, inspiring Redmen TV’s Paul Machin to question the meaning behind the interaction.

As many fans speculated in the comments, it’s more than likely the 22-year-old was digging up his old rivalry with the Austrian outfit from his time spent with RB Salzburg between 2018-2021.

We’re still not sure exactly what he’s referencing in particular!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Paul Machin’s X account: