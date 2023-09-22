Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber ‘loved’ what young Liverpool player did against LASK

Ryan Gravenberch will have had Liverpool fans fearing the worst as he was spotted limping off the pitch after an impressive first start for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Such was the quality on show that the Dutchman had all manner of well-knowns on Instagram applauding his efforts in Austria from Ian Rush to Virgil van Dijk – along with fellow international teammate and Arsenal star Jurrien Timber.

The injured defender popped onto the social media platform to post ‘❤️’ in the comments of his most recent post, with the 21-year-old having supplied the assist for the Luis Diaz goal that put the visitors in the lead at the Raiffeisen Arena.

The only way is up for Ryan Gravenberch

Thank goodness it was only cramp that forced the former Bayern Munich man off the pitch in the second-half!

Make no mistake: it was not a totally faultless performance against LASK, with the number of times the player lost possession most certainly a worry, however, it would be remiss of us to not see the potential present.

If we can help Gravenberch use his latest outing as a springboard for future success, then by goodness do we have quite the footballer on our hands!

You can catch the reactions to Ryan Gravenberch’s performance on his official Instagram account:

