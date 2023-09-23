(Video) Liverpool fan shares FaceTime with Szoboszlai in taxi after huge stroke of luck

Dominik Szoboszlai has hugely impressed many Liverpool fans with his on-field performances since arriving at the club this summer and now surprised one fan off it too.

As one Red travelled to the Raiffeisen Arena for our clash with LASK, he shared a taxi with two fellow supporters from Hungary who claimed they were friends of our No.8.

Not fully believing their story led to the remarkable moment in the back of a cab where the two Hungarians and an unsuspecting supporter all shared a FaceTime video call with the 22-year-old.

You’d have to think that the chances of meeting the former RB Leipzig man’s friends, in a taxi, in Austria, on their way to watch Liverpool – is pretty slim but one lucky man had the odds in his favour that day!

You can view the video of Dominik Szoboszlai via @MightyQuinn801 on X:

Shared a taxi to LASK stadium with these 2 from Hungary. They said they were friends of Dominik Szoboszlai, I laughed, then this happened…#LASKLIV #LFCFamily #YNWA pic.twitter.com/XNo1rA22p5 — LFC Elvis (@MightyQuinn801) September 22, 2023

